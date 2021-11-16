2022 Lexus LX Flaunts Massive Front Grille at the 2021 LA Auto Show

Tomorrow, November 17th, the Los Angeles Convention Center will open its doors to the media for the 2021 AutoMobility LA. The peeps at Lexus have already taken to the stage with their brand-new LX, a body-on-frame colossus that shares the TNGA-F platform and V6 engine with the LC300.
The big-grilled LX 600, as the base powertrain is called in the United States, will arrive at U.S. dealers next quarter with a 3.4-liter powerplant marketed as a 3.5-liter V6 although it displaces 3,444 cubic centimeters. The 600 nomenclature serves to approximate the six-cylinder mill’s torque, as in 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) from 2,000 rotations per minute through 3,600 rpm.
Torquier than the free-breathing V8 of the LX 570 of the previous generation, the V35A-FTS engine is a twin-turbo affair that you’ll also find under the hood of the all-new Tundra pickup in three guises. The most potent of the bunch is a hybrid that could be adopted by the LX next year.
The vehicle that Lexus exhibited at the 2021 LA Auto Show is dubbed Ultra Luxury, referring to the uppermost grade and a four-seat configuration. The Ultra Luxury “enhances the LX with special attention paid to the rear passenger space and their experience,” which is exactly what you’d expect from the long-wheelbase Range Rover or Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
An F Sport will join the luxed-up trim level on stage, along with the all-new NX compact utility vehicle. The lesser sibling carries a sticker price of $37,950 for the ICE-only base powertrain while the 450h+ plug-in hybrid retails from $55,560 excluding destination charge. The LX 600 doesn’t have a suggested retail price yet, although it’s not hard to guesstimate a $90k starting point. For the sake of future reference, the previous-gen LX 570 used to retail at $86,380 for two-row seats or $91,380 for three-row seats.
