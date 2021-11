2022 Lexus LX Flaunts Massive Front Grille at the 2021 LA Auto Show

ICE

The big-grilled LX 600, as the base powertrain is called in the United States, will arrive at U.S. dealers next quarter with a 3.4-liter powerplant marketed as a 3.5-liter V6 although it displaces 3,444 cubic centimeters. The 600 nomenclature serves to approximate the six-cylinder mill’s torque, as in 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) from 2,000 rotations per minute through 3,600 rpm.Torquier than the free-breathing V8 of the LX 570 of the previous generation, the V35A-FTS engine is a twin-turbo affair that you’ll also find under the hood of the all-new Tundra pickup in three guises. The most potent of the bunch is a hybrid that could be adopted by the LX next year.The vehicle that Lexus exhibited at the 2021 LA Auto Show is dubbed Ultra Luxury, referring to the uppermost grade and a four-seat configuration. The Ultra Luxury “enhances the LX with special attention paid to the rear passenger space and their experience,” which is exactly what you’d expect from the long-wheelbase Range Rover or Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.An F Sport will join the luxed-up trim level on stage, along with the all-new NX compact utility vehicle. The lesser sibling carries a sticker price of $37,950 for the-only base powertrain while the 450h+ plug-in hybrid retails from $55,560 excluding destination charge. The LX 600 doesn’t have a suggested retail price yet, although it’s not hard to guesstimate a $90k starting point. For the sake of future reference, the previous-gen LX 570 used to retail at $86,380 for two-row seats or $91,380 for three-row seats.