2022 Lexus LX Rendering Imagines Posh Rear-End Styling

Under the boxy-looking bodywork, the LX is the same vehicle since its previous ground-up redesign in 2007 for the 2008 model year. With the introduction of the LC300, the more luxurious behemoth is expected to downsize from a free-breathing V8 to a trio of twin-turbo V6 mills.
Toyota calls the force-fed V6 in the 2022 model year Land Cruiser the V35A-FTS even though it’s a 3.4-liter engine, and 409 horsepower is more than adequate for a full-size utility vehicle. Torque is rated at 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) from 2,000 revolutions per minute, and it’s more accessible over the previous generation’s V8 thanks to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
This engine should be standard in the 570, 600, or whatever the Lexus brand intends to call the base powertrain. Next up, the Land Cruiser’s brother is likely to receive a diesel that delivers 304 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) from 1,600 rpm. The final option is rumored to bear the 750h nameplate, alluding to a V6 and some form of hybrid assistance.
Japanese reports understand that we’re getting 480 horsepower and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) of torque, but don’t get your hopes up too high yet because we’re dealing with a rumor instead of a confirmation. On the upside, Toyota may preview the hybrid setup in the Tundra for the 2022 model year, which is getting a V6 powertrain by the name of iForce MAX.
Already teased with a blue outline for the MAX suffix and high-voltage orange cables located right next to the engine cover that features three intake runners per side, the fuel-sipping option is challenging the PowerBoost V6 hybrid of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. In the case of the Lexus LX 750h, there’s no competition whatsoever at the moment of writing, although the Lincoln Navigator is rumored to get the PowerBoost V6 in the near future.
Obviously enough, these powertrain changes are going to be complemented by slightly different bodywork and interior appointments. Pixel artist SRK Designs imagines the all-new LX with L E X U S lettering on the upper part of the tailgate, right under a full-width trim piece that connects the lights.
As for the front-end styling, we already have a clue in this regard thanks to the 2022 model year Lexus NX. During the world premiere of the compact utility vehicle, a pre-production LX can be seen under a cover with L-shaped daytime running lights and a rather generous Lexus spindle grille.
With the Land Cruiser discontinued from the U.S. lineup, the new LX will have to suffice in this part of the world from the 2022 model year onward.
