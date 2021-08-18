2022 Lexus LX Imagined Digitally With Hardcore Spindle Grille, Sharper Headlights

It’s officially weird that the third-generation Lexus LX has been with us since 2007. Sure, it underwent several facelifts and updates along the way, but unless you’re an exotic carmaker, you really shouldn’t be selling vehicles that are this old from an engineering standpoint.
Luckily, a fourth-generation LX model is right around the corner, with Lexus having teased us with it a little less than two months ago during the online reveal of the all-new NX crossover. According to reports, the entry-level variant will be the LX 600, featuring the Land Cruiser’s 3.5-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine, rated at 409 hp (416 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 nm) of torque.
We also anticipate the arrival of an LX 750h variant, utilizing that same six-cylinder unit, but in conjunction with a hybrid system for an alleged total of 480 hp (487 ps) and 642 lb-ft (870 nm) of torque. Those numbers sound pretty good, and you certainly need all the help you can get when driving such a heavy and not-so-aerodynamic vehicle.
Now, in terms of aesthetics, we already saw a rendering of the 2022 LX just last week. However, that styling direction wasn’t particularly appealing, as the front fascia failed to communicate any sense of visual novelty. This one, however, courtesy of Kolesa, is a bit more intriguing in the sense that it really does change the way this vehicle looks when viewed from the front.
In terms of realism, it’s probably not what we’ll end up getting (the teaser images point to the headlights looking more traditional). That being said, we kind of like this take on the LX, mostly because it’s imposing and unapologetic. It looks like the Bane of automobiles, if you don't mind a quick DC Comics reference.
Lexus is rumored to unveil the all-new 2022 LX in the coming months. Let’s hope we won’t be disappointed.
