2022 Lexus LX Rendered With Huge Spindle Grille, Full-Width Taillights

13 Aug 2021, 16:07 UTC ·
Introduced in 1995 for the 1996 model year, the first-generation Lexus LX is a very different animal from the outgoing utility vehicle due to the straight-six engine that puts out 215 horsepower. For the fourth-generation Lexus LX, the Japanese automaker will retire the free-breathing V8 for another six-pot in the guise of a twin-turbo V6.
Scheduled to premiere this quarter for the 2022 model year, the spruced-up sibling of the Land Cruiser has been rendered with the unmistakable signature lighting that Lexus teased during the unveiling of the all-new NX. Pixel artist Abdullah Fahad Al-Ghamdi also decided on a generous spindle grille and lots of chrome garnish, along with double-spoke wheels and a little more blingy stuff for the lower part of the doors, roof rails, and window trim.

The rear end takes inspiration from the NX for the full-width taillights, which extend into the rear quarter panels just like the Land Cruiser’s taillights do. The finishing touch comes in the guise of two chrome-look exhaust finishers that are integrated into the rear valance panel of the design study.

As for the aforementioned twin-turbo V6, the V35A-FTS as Toyota calls it cranks out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque on full song. The force-fed plant is complemented by a 10-speed automatic that promises an improvement in fuel economy of around 10 percent over the outgoing eight-speed box. Three no-nonsense diffs, including a Torsen limited-slip differential out back, as well as a two-speed transfer case also need to be mentioned because the all-new Land Cruiser is properly capable.

Although Toyota isn’t going to sell the body-on-frame LC300 in the United States of America, prospective customers needn’t worry because the Lexus-branded brother is coming. Alongside the LX 600, there are rumors of a hybridized option in the form of the LX 750h. The range-topping powertrain is reportedly getting 480 horsepower and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) of torque.

