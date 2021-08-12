Maritimo M60 Flybridge Yacht Is All About Chilling at Anchor, Away From Land

New Feature Helps Toyota and Lexus Drivers Navigate Post-Collision Process

Toyota and Lexus drivers now have access to a new assistance service that offers a guided experience that helps them navigate the post-collision process. Called Collision Assistance, the feature is part of the Lexus Safety Connect suite. 6 photos



“By using CCC’s technology to establish a personal, near-real time connection with drivers, automakers can positively impact the often-stressful post-collision experience,” adds Andreas Hecht CCC’s OEM Services Group SVP.



The moments after a collision are crucial because drivers are frequently disoriented and unsure of what to do. Designed to provide drivers the freedom to choose how they want to manage their claim and repair processes, Collision Assistance offers convenience and safety while also keeping users informed throughout the process.



The new feature, which is available for both iPhone and Android smartphones through Toyota and



After they have confirmed they are safe and have no injuries, users can search for a collision repair facility as well. The function will assist drivers through the full process and even include the option of filing a report with their insurance carrier directly within the app



Collision Assistance is part of the Lexus Safety Connect suite, which is accessible to Lexus owners with an active subscription or who are driving a 2018 model year or newer Lexus vehicles within the trial period.



“We aim to deliver innovative features to our drivers. With Collision Assistance, we’re offering additional safety and peace of mind,” said Steve Basra, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies group vice president.



