2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Shows Off Modellista Aero Kit

Tuning ranges from mild to wild, and the first-ever tuning package for the LC300 can only be described as mild. Modellista couldn’t do better than a front bumper, rear bumper, and 21-inch alloy wheels for the brand-new Land Cruiser, but nevertheless, this refashioning does make a difference.
Now available to purchase online and through authorized retailers outside of Japan, the “Modellista Aero Kit” was allegedly developed with input from customers originating from the Middle East and Russia. Designer Daisuke Motoyama pursued a playful and dynamic revamp of the Land Cruiser’s blocky exterior. This philosophy is best demonstrated by the lower grille of the front bumper, along with the L-shaped trim on the side air intakes.
The rear end, meanwhile, is focused on balancing the body color and the black portion of the bumper while the rear mesh harmonizes with the front mesh by sharing the same pattern. As for the wheels, which boast two finishes and 275/50 R21 rubber, the Japanese company decided on just as many double spokes as there are lug nuts and a very appealing motif.
Available in White Pearl Crystal, Precious White Pearl, Silver Metallic, or Attitude Black Mica, the body kit isn’t joined by go-faster mods. Alas, potential customers will have to settle for a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that cranks out 409 horsepower plus 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.
More potent than the free-breathing V8 it replaces, this powerplant is joined by an even torquier twin-turbo diesel V6 with 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) on deck as well as a naturally aspirated V6 in certain markets. Turning our attention back to the force-fed V6 for a moment, that very engine is expected in the next-generation Tundra pickup truck for the American market.
Toyota is also expected to sweeten the deal with a hybrid variant of the 3.4-liter V6 that should hold its own against the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 hybrid. “iForce MAX” is how the electrically-assisted engine is called, and just like the LC300 Land Cruiser, the Tundra won’t be available with a V8.
