2022 Lexus GX Lineup Debuts Stateside With Black Line Edition, Extra Gear

6 Aug 2021, 07:23 UTC ·
The 2022 Lexus GX family has grown to include the Black Line specification. The special edition variant brings a number of visual updates and builds on the GX 460 Premium trim level.
Customers can choose between three exterior colors, the Black Onyx, Starfire Pearl, and model-exclusive Nori Green Pearl. These are complemented by the fog lamp garnish, black chrome grille surround, Black Line valence design on the bumpers, black roof rails, body-colored door handles, and 18-inch wheels, finished in glossy black.

Inside, the 2022 Lexus GX Black Line Edition gets a black headliner, and two-tone upholstery, combining black Nuluxe with gray inserts and stitching. Matte Black Ash Wood trim is included as well, and elsewhere, the 4x4 gets the 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and a few other bits and bobs.

Now, as far as the rest of the 2022 GX family goes, each model sports the aforementioned 10.3-inch infotainment system, with smartphone integration and virtual assistant from Amazon. Navigation is part of the standard offering, together with the power-folding and heated side mirrors, and intuitive parking assist.

The latter is included in the Lexus Safety System+ suite of driver assistance systems that also features standard pre-collision with pedestrian detection, intelligent high beams, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and lane departure alert.

Every GX 460 packs a 301 HP and 329 lb-ft (446 Nm) of torque 4.6-liter V8 engine, four-wheel drive with low-range for slow-speed off-road driving, two-speed transfer case, and Torsen limited-slip differential that distributes the thrust 40:60 front-to-rear under most driving conditions.

Drivers will also be aided on arduous tracks by the Off-Road Package available on the Luxury Grade, which adds the Multi-Terrain Monitor, Panoramic View Monitors with driver and passenger cameras, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, and protection for the transmission cooler and fuel tank.
