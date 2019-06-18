2020 Lexus GX 460 Introduced With Available Off-Road Package

Twinned with the Toyota Land Cruiser in Prado flavor, the Lexus GX has been refreshed for 2020 inside and out. First things first, the striking exterior now features a redesigned spindle grille and triple-beam LED headlamps.
Lexus Safety System+ now comes standard on all trim levels, adding Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beams, and Lane Departure Warning. On the multimedia front, the customizable touchscreen can display three sections simultaneously while rear passengers are treated to USB ports.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect is included for the first ten years of ownership, allowing the owner to access response centers at all hours. The Service Connect feature is capable of sending alerts for recommended maintenance to the owner while alerting the preferred dealership.
An all-new package for off-roading is available on the Luxury trim level, named Off-Road Package to bring the point home. Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors are included, along with a transmission cooler, fuel tank protection, Crawl Control, and Multi-Terrain Select. A torque-sensing center differential distributes the engine’s resources 40:60 front to rear, and a two-speed transfer case makes the most out of muddy trails and rocky inclines.
The Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System in the GX 460 promises superior handling and ride comfort both on and off the road. Adaptive Variable Suspension is an optional extra, utilizing the adaptive dampers to adjust to the road surface. As the name implies, 460 comes from a 4.6-liter engine with 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, enabling a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds.
In total, the GX 460 is available in seven exterior colors. The list starts with Black Onyx, Claret Mica, Fire Agate Pearl, Nightfall Mica, and continues with Starfire Pearl, Atomic Silver, and Nebula Gray Pearl. As far as the cabin is concerned, Lexus is much obliged to four choices. These are Black, Sepia, Ecru, and Rioja Red.
There’s no word about the U.S. pricing of the GX 460 for the time being, but expect Lexus to ramp up the MSRP beyond $52,505 excluding delivery.
