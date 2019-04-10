2020 Lexus LM Looks Extremely Similar To the Toyota Alphard

Dating back to the AH10 of 2002, the Toyota Alphard entered the third generation in 2015. Available with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with hybrid assistance as an option and 3.5-liter six-cylinder, the minivan is luxurious from the get-go. After all, Toyota designed the Alphard with chauffeuring in mind.
Now take a look at the teaser photo of the Lexus LM. Isn’t it curious how similar the two are? There is no mistaking that Toyota wanted an even more luxurious Alphard, and this is where Lexus comes into the spotlight. On the other hand, not much is known about the LM except for two trademarks.
The Japanese automaker filed applications for LM 350 and LM 350h, leading us to believe the Lexus will be available with the 3.5-liter V6. Codenamed 2GR-FKS, this engine brings together the D-4S system, Atkinson cycle, VVT-iW technology for the intake camshafts, and VVT-I for the exhaust camshafts.
In the RC 350, the V6 develops 315 PS or 311 horsepower. As for the most likely transmission for the LM 350, the eight-speed Direct Shift could be the ticket. Even the Lexus LS is available with a 3.5-liter V6, with or without hybridization. The more efficient of the two is the 8GR-FXS, which is utilized by the LS 500h, LC 500h, and Toyota Crown.
Described as a luxury MPV, the LM will premiere at the 2019 Auto Shanghai in China. The venue should be an indicator for the markets where Lexus plans to sell the people carrier. These include Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.
“A new type of MPV that’s connected to the minds of drivers and passengers,” the LM boasts “exquisite craftsmanship, a cockpit atmosphere,” and “a comfortable ride.” Lexus even recommends to “indulge in meditation and inspire your inspiration," which is cheesy on all accounts.
Look forward to April 16th for the grand reveal. Until then, what’s your opinion on the Z-shaped motif on the sides of the 2020 Lexus LM?
