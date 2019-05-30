autoevolution

2020 Lexus RX Breaks Cover with Android Auto for the First Time

30 May 2019
By the end of the year the facelift version of the Lexus RX will hit the streets, sporting minor design changes, several technical updates and, for the first time in the carmaker’s range, with Android Auto capabilities.
Visually, the car has not changed much compared to the existing model. At the front, the novelties are the fitting of a redrawn fascia with restyled grille and slightly different bumper, and the addition of triple-beam LED headlights.

At the rear there is a new design for the dual exhaust, and a new angle of the deflectors. Also, a kick sensor has been fitted to open and close the back door faster than before.

For the new range there will be two new exterior colors, Moonbeam Beige Metallic and Nori Green Pearl, a choice of new 18- or 20-inch wheels and two new options for the F SPORT packages.

The biggest changes can be seen at the inside, where a 12.3-inch touchscreen has been fitted to work in conjunction with the remote touchpad.

The car’s connectivity, until now only possible with Apple CarPlay, has expanded to include Android Auto, a first for the Japanese carmaker.

Technically, the car has been improved by a series of changes. The front and rear stabilizer bars are now hollow to cut weight and the shock absorbers have been reworked. The dampers now use a new friction control to reduce vibrations, and a stiffer suspension is meant to cut down on noise and vibration levels.

Powering the RX is the same 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine that, together with two electric motors provides a combined output of 307 hp. Fuel consumption for the regular TRX is rated at 30 mpg, while the three-row RXL returns 29 mpg.

According to Lexus, the refreshed RX will enter production as soon as summer ends. Prices will be announced at a later date.
