Japan Bombed an Asteroid and There’s Video to Prove It

5 Men in Black Spin-Off Features Flying Lexus RC F and Weapons Depot Jaguar XJ

4 Hobbs and Shaw Trailer Stars Sexy Cars, Fast Girls and Bulletproof Idris Elba

3 The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious

2 James Bond Goes Electric With Aston Martin Rapide E in 25th Movie

1 Fast Hobbs Takes On Furious Shaw in Action Packed New Trailer, Includes Haka

More on this:

Men in Black Are Back and Now They're Flying Lexus

The second trailer for Sony’s newest Men in Back movie is here and just like the previous one it’s all about colorful aliens, shiny weapons and black cars. 9 photos



This time, the producers went for a Japanese make, namely Lexus, a brand that is the official car of the agency’s operatives. And the center stage belongs to the



As usual with vehicles in this universe, the RC F is much more than a car, as it can morph into a flying machine at a press of a red button, just like the



MiB agents also face their worst enemy to date, a mole in their organization – we could take that literally, knowing what creatures writers came up with before – using a Lexus LX SUV , a flying motorbike and a



Thanks to the deal between the carmaker and the movie studio, expect to see a lot of Lexus attached to MiB, including a co-branded TV spot and sponsorship of the film premiere.



But most importantly, Lexus will unveil sometime before the movie hits theaters in June a special version of the RC F, built in honor of the collaboration.



“We’ve added some advanced capabilities to the RC F to assist the Men in Black agents, creating a truly one-of-a-kind alien-fighting machine,” said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing.



“We can’t wait for moviegoers to see the RC F as they’ve never seen it before.”





The revival of the highly successful series goes international this time, with the action taking place in London and other locations across the globe. But not only locations have gone international, but the cars used by MiB agents as well.This time, the producers went for a Japanese make, namely Lexus, a brand that is the official car of the agency’s operatives. And the center stage belongs to the 2020 Lexus RC F used by Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson).As usual with vehicles in this universe, the RC F is much more than a car, as it can morph into a flying machine at a press of a red button, just like the Ford Crown Victoria used in the original movie decades ago.MiB agents also face their worst enemy to date, a mole in their organization – we could take that literally, knowing what creatures writers came up with before – using a Lexus RX Hybrid , a flying motorbike and a Jaguar XJ that doubles as a high-tech weapons rack.Thanks to the deal between the carmaker and the movie studio, expect to see a lot of Lexus attached to MiB, including a co-branded TV spot and sponsorship of the film premiere.But most importantly, Lexus will unveil sometime before the movie hits theaters in June a special version of the RC F, built in honor of the collaboration.“We’ve added some advanced capabilities to the RC F to assist the Men in Black agents, creating a truly one-of-a-kind alien-fighting machine,” said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing.

load press release