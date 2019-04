Men in Black Are Back and Now They're Flying Lexus

SUV

“We can’t wait for moviegoers to see the RC F as they’ve never seen it before.”







The revival of the highly successful series goes international this time, with the action taking place in London and other locations across the globe. But not only locations have gone international, but the cars used by MiB agents as well.This time, the producers went for a Japanese make, namely Lexus, a brand that is the official car of the agency’s operatives. And the center stage belongs to the 2020 Lexus RC F used by Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson).As usual with vehicles in this universe, the RC F is much more than a car, as it can morph into a flying machine at a press of a red button, just like the Ford Crown Victoria used in the original movie decades ago.MiB agents also face their worst enemy to date, a mole in their organization – we could take that literally, knowing what creatures writers came up with before – using a Lexus RX Hybrid , a flying motorbike and a Jaguar XJ that doubles as a high-tech weapons rack.Thanks to the deal between the carmaker and the movie studio, expect to see a lot of Lexus attached to MiB, including a co-branded TV spot and sponsorship of the film premiere.But most importantly, Lexus will unveil sometime before the movie hits theaters in June a special version of the RC F, built in honor of the collaboration.“We’ve added some advanced capabilities to the RC F to assist the Men in Black agents, creating a truly one-of-a-kind alien-fighting machine,” said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing.