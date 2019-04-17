autoevolution

Mysterious “Flying Object” Crashes Through Woman’s Lexus Sunroof

17 Apr 2019
by
A female driver from Westminster, Colorado, is telling FOX31 that an UFO crashed through the sunroof of her Lexus SUV, while she was driving down US 36.
However, it wasn’t the kind of UFO you’re probably thinking of: there was no green, big-eyed alien piloting it. But it was an unidentified flying object in the strictest sense, because she still has no idea what it was. She does know this, though: had it fallen 2 seconds earlier, it would have hit and most likely killed her.

Kay Jacobs Nordeen says she was driving in her Lexus when she passed under a pedestrian bridge owned by RTD. That’s when something fell off the bridge and hit the car – and she has 2 gaping holes to prove it.

“Just a huge boom came crashing down. Boom, that's all I heard out of nowhere,” Nordeen tells the media outlet. “I'm guessing it was ice because it happened right after that snowstorm.”

“I don't know what fell. It could be ice. It could be concrete, but they better figure it out,” the driver adds. “My God, 2 seconds earlier this probably would have come through my windshield. I probably would have been dead or seriously hurt.”

RTD has been informed of the incident and is investigating to see if they’d received similar complaints in the past couple of days. They would not comment on this particular instance when contacted by FOX31.

Common sense would indicate the car was hit by ice, because Nordeen doesn’t mention finding anything inside the car after the crash. Had this been a piece of concrete or something else solid, she would have found it when she was eventually able to pull over.

Nordeen says she’s still shocked by this strange occurrence. It saw her and other drivers swerving on the highway, so she really is lucky the only damage to the car are those 2 holes in the sunroof.

