SUV Smashes Into California Gym, Knocks Man Off The Treadmill

9 Apr 2019, 11:54 UTC
by
A Culver City, California man wanted to get an early start at his favorite gym, but ended up in the hospital when a car crashed into the building and knocked him off the treadmill.
Some people might interpret that as a sign that working out is simply not for them, but Samuel Kiwasz tells KTLA 5 News that is “wasn’t [his] time” to go. However, if you check out the video at the bottom of the page, you will see that he came pretty close to it.

Kiwasz was at Anytime Fitness before 6 a.m., looking to do a warmup ahead of a fitness class he had scheduled. He had just gotten on the treadmill and was looking through his phone, when a red Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV came crashing through the mostly-glass wall. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on video.

The force of the impact pushed Kiwasz’s treadmill back, hitting him twice across the chest and throwing him even further back. Eventually, the SUV came to a stop and a blonde female driver came out – and no, this is not the punchline of some sexist joke.

The gym owner tells KTLA that she seemed “unconcerned” even though she did approach the man she’d just knocked off the treadmill to ask if he was feeling ok. However, he reckons she was probably in shock, too. She was also not wearing any shoes, which could mean anything from wanting to let her feet air a little to having some sort of breakdown at the time of the crash.

The next thing after she asked about her victim, the driver tried to get back into the car, which still had the engine running. The gym owner and an off-duty cop present at the time assumed she would be making a run for it, so they stopped her and held her there until police arrived.

The driver told the cops that the brakes had failed her. At the moment, further details on the incident have not been made public, so there’s no way of knowing whether she was under the influence or if, indeed, she was having a breakdown. But one thing is certain: she’s lucky the man she hit walked away with only some cuts and bruises.

