Stuck in The Middle: Driver Backs Up And Pushes SUV For Parking Too Close

It’s terribly frustrating to get to your car and want to leave, but not be able to do because some douchebag parked too closely to your vehicle and you can’t get out. However, pushing the douche’s car is not the way to go.

An anonymous tipster sent ABC13 Eyewitness News a video showing one driver’s solution to getting out of a too tight parking spot. As it so happens, it’s an illegal one and could get the driver in trouble, if police are ever able to track him or her down.The tipster didn’t share more details on the incident, except that it happened in Houston, Texas, on a street where many drivers are in the habit of parking their cars. Sometimes, they park too close to the other vehicles, which is what also happened on this particular occasion.But this driver wouldn’t wait for theowner to come and let him out, and took matter into his own hands. He got into his car and started backing away, until he was able to push the SUV with his car. You can’t tell from the video whether there was any damage to either car, only that he managed to push the SUV far enough to have room to maneuver out.“Police said the person in the car could face criminal mischief charges, depending on the damage,” the media outlet notes. “Officers said if you ever cause damage to another vehicle, you're supposed to notify the other owner, whether it's in person or by leaving your information behind.”Technically, if you go down the same road as this driver, you’re guilty of a hit and run . If damage to the other car is considerable, you may be looking at a hefty fine and damages. They’re bound to exceed whatever your time waiting for the other driver to come would have been worth.