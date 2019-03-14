Volkswagen to Start Taking Orders for the ID Electric Car on May 8

There’s still about half a year left until Volkswagen officially enters the electric car market with the launch of the first vehicle from the ID family, a hatchback. But that doesn’t mean money can’t be made off of it beforehand.

During the annual conference of the group, Jürgen Stackmann, the executive in charge with sales, revealed that Volkswagen will open the pre-order books for the launch edition of the model on May 8.



And he expects the car to be an instant hit.



“Given the interest in the ID. family shown by our dealers, I think it is possible that the launch edition will already have sold out before we unveil the ID. in September,” the official said during the press conference.



The ID is the car that will open the flood gates and let in an invasion of electric vehicles owned by the German auto giant. No official details about it were released so far, but unofficial ones point to a range of 550 km (341 miles) and a price set at around EUR 30,000



The original Volkswagen plan to roll out dozens of electric cars in the years to come suffered several changes in the past few months, given the dynamics of the segment. The most recent version, announced this week, calls for Volkswagen to launch 70 new electric models over the next ten years, totaling 22 million cars sold over the period.



This insanely massive plan starts with the launch of the ID, followed by that of the new



