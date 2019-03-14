autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Volkswagen to Start Taking Orders for the ID Electric Car on May 8

14 Mar 2019, 13:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
There’s still about half a year left until Volkswagen officially enters the electric car market with the launch of the first vehicle from the ID family, a hatchback. But that doesn’t mean money can’t be made off of it beforehand.
3 photos
SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.
Using a system successfully implemented by Tesla and then by an increasing number of electric car builders, Volkswagen will start taking pre-orders for the ID, and it will do so sooner than expected.

During the annual conference of the group, Jürgen Stackmann, the executive in charge with sales, revealed that Volkswagen will open the pre-order books for the launch edition of the model on May 8.

And he expects the car to be an instant hit.

“Given the interest in the ID. family shown by our dealers, I think it is possible that the launch edition will already have sold out before we unveil the ID. in September,” the official said during the press conference.

The ID is the car that will open the flood gates and let in an invasion of electric vehicles owned by the German auto giant. No official details about it were released so far, but unofficial ones point to a range of 550 km (341 miles) and a price set at around EUR 30,000

The original Volkswagen plan to roll out dozens of electric cars in the years to come suffered several changes in the past few months, given the dynamics of the segment. The most recent version, announced this week, calls for Volkswagen to launch 70 new electric models over the next ten years, totaling 22 million cars sold over the period.

This insanely massive plan starts with the launch of the ID, followed by that of the new Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan. The ID family will then expand to comprise the Crozz, Buzz, and Vizzion. 

In all, by 2030, 40 percent of the group’s vehicle portfolio is to consist of electrified vehicles.
Volkswagen ID Electric Car electric Volkswagen pre-order Audi e-tron
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 