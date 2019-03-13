Volkswagen Group 2019 Debuts Include Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Bentley Flying Spur

autoevolution
2019 will be busy for the Volkswagen Group, which announced the all-new Golf, a five-seat subcompact crossover, and plenty more exciting models for the European market. As far as the all-electric lineup is concerned, the Bora EV and Lavida EV will be launched in the People’s Republic of China.
These electric vehicles will join the ID. Neo that Volkswagen will produce at the Zwickau plant and the Porsche Taycan from Zuffenhausen in Germany. Chairman of the board Herbert Diess and Frank Witter, responsible for finance and controlling, also revealed the addition of another Porsche utility vehicle.

Enter the Cayenne Coupe, which has been spied time and again in near-production flavor. The BMW X6 competitor promises even better handling than the trailblazing model, as well as a suite of six and eight-cylinder engine options.

Over in the German automaker’s home market, the cheapest Cayenne starts close to 75,000 euros, packing 340 PS. Zero to 100 km/h comes in 6.2 seconds, and maximum velocity? That would be 245 km/h, thank you! Given their relationship, the Cayenne Coupe should feature the same specifications but worse acceleration and top speed because of the additional weight and worse aerodynamics.

The E-Hybrid and Turbo should also be offered, along with the Turbo S E-Hybrid at some point in the nearest of futures. In the case of the Porsche Panamera, the range-topping PHEV packs no fewer than 680 ponies and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) from 1,400 rpm.

Another premiere set for 2019 is the long-awaited Flying Spur, the all-new model based on the Panamera’s platform. Because it’s related to the Continental GT, look forward to the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and a V6 with plug-in hybrid assistance as it’s the case with the Bentayga Hybrid.

The Flying Spur received the “second generation” and dropped the Continental prefix in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show. In other words, the ulta-luxurious sedan is the oldest Bentley in the range, a dinosaur even by Volkswagen Group standards.
