autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Fake DEA Agent Arrested After Pulling Over Real Fed

11 Mar 2019, 12:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A California man was arrested for impersonating a federal agent after months of performing traffic stops in San Jose, California, while pretending to be with the DEA.
26 photos
2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition
Had Alex Taylor, 49, done his homework, he would have known that the Drug Enforcement Administration does not perform traffic stops and can’t write tickets for traffic violations. Had he known this, he wouldn’t have made the mistake of trying to ticket a real federal agent and thus set the DEA on his trail.

According to a press release from the Agency, reports of Taylor’s activity started coming as early as last year. A man driving a Volkswagen Jetta with police-type lights, wearing a gold badge on his neck and pretending to be a fed, had been pulling over vehicles and ticketing drivers.

In December 2018, Taylor pulled over an actual fed: an off-duty agent who started questioning him about why he was performing traffic stops and writing tickets. That’s when Taylor got back into his car and drove off, but the real agent notified the DEA.

Last week, Taylor was arrested outside his home, after the DEA conducted surveillance of the place and got confirmation that he was the fake DEA agent driving the Jetta.

“[Agents] saw him wearing a gold badge and what appeared to be a firearm concealed under his shirt. Federal agents arrested Taylor the following morning and seized the Jetta, two firearms, imitation badges, handcuffs and methamphetamine,” the release notes.

“Taylor has been charged with pretending to be an officer of the United States, unlawful possession of official badges, identification cards, or other insignia, and use and possession of a counterfeit seal of an agency of the United States,” adds the same report.

If he’s found guilty, Taylor faces up to eight-and-a-half years in jail and $500,000 in fines. That would be a very expensive lesson on why it’s a bad idea to impersonate feds.
Volkswagen volkswagen jetta police DEA arrest California
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactAll car models  
 
 