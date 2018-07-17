autoevolution
 

Las Vegas Cop Shoots Through the Windshield in Intense High-Speed Chase

This is the closest thing to a real-life version of GTA, from the perspective of one of the cops in hot pursuit of the criminals.
Video just made public, from the bodycam of a police officer with the Las Vegas PD, shows the intense, high-speed chase and shootout that took place on July 11. Cops responded to a murder call and started in pursuit of 2 suspects, Fidel Miranda, 23, and Rene Nunez, 30, who made their way in a black vehicle.

One of the cops in pursuit, driving a Ford Explorer, can be heard saying “shots fired” while requesting aerial backup. Then, as he manages to come closer to the other car, he tries to take his arm out the side window to shoot, but realizes he has a better chance if he aims right in front.

He shoots several rounds right through the windshield and then some more through the side window, as he overtakes the car. Eventually, he shoots the tires and both cars comes to a screeching stop.

NDTV reports that one of the suspects died from gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital for surgery. They fired 34 shots at the police, damaging several marked cars but not injuring anyone. Police responded with 32 shots, before they managed to surround the vehicle and arrest the surviving suspect.

“Department investigators are probing police use of force in the incident,” the publication says. The 2 suspects were wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old who died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Meanwhile, the cop who managed to keep his cool in this tense and dangerous situation, and still bring the suspects’ car to a halt is being praised online as the hero every police department needs.

