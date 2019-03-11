BMW M3 Touring Rendered As The Performance Wagon BMW Needs To Build

Now that the M340i spearheads the new BMW 3 Series lineup, the time has come to think about the proper M model, namely the M3. And with the release of the super-sedan expected to take place this fall, the Internet is boiling with rumors. One of these suggests the Bavarians are prepared to introduce an M3 Touring.
We wouldn't hold our breath for a wagon incarnation of the M3, since the German carmaker never enjoyed this body style when it came to the said badge (the E46 model that came around in 2000 doesn't count, since that was a one-off.
And while optimists point out that a rival for the Audi RS4 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 T-Modell could be born out of the carmaker's ever-growing desire to fill up niches, all we can do for now is bring you a rendering of such a dog-carrying M3.
Heck, the pixel play sitting before us is based on the now-retired 3-Series generation, since the digital art label behind it wanted to build the thing starting with the M3 sedan.
Then again, this is but a dream, so we won't complain (we'll also cut the virtual contraption some slack in terms of not including a carbon fiber roof).
Returning to the upcoming M3, we can at least talk about the goodies that will occupy the engine compartment of the super-sedan. And that's because it will borrow the new twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the new X3 M and X4 M.
The base model, if we might call it so, will pack 450 horsepower, along with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel-drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission, along with xDrive are expected to be on the list of optional extras, even though the first is more likely than the other.
As for the output, the Competition model will dial things to 500 ponies or slightly beyond that, for those who seek that extra bit of performance.
