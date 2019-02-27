autoevolution

2020 Bentley Flying Spur Drops Camo, Shows Production Lights

27 Feb 2019
The weather is still pretty cold in Scandinavia, but our spies were still able to snap some photos of a nearly undisguised Bentley Flying Spur prototype. This is about as close as you're going to get to a reveal before the actual thing.
Despite setbacks created by the new emissions regulations in Europe, Bentley is selling more cars than ever. The sporting super-luxury brand had an SUV way before Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, so there's plenty of money in the bank.

Without all that camo, we can see that the Flying Spur shares a lot of its style with the Continental GT/GTC. This is hardly unexpected, but we're still surprised by how sporty this 4-door is. Fundamental changes include a bolder main grille, new LED headlights and an F1-style wing effect in the lower grille.

The profile also shows controlled aggression, as new creases frow from both the front and the back without connecting. The rear fascia shows redesigned taillights and a new, fuller trunk opening.

This particular prototype has oral exhaust, which can only mean one thing: a W12. Six liters and two turbochargers should give you 635 HP, more than enough to torture all four tires. Obviously, V8s will also be added in a few months, and that means power goes up from 528 to 555 HP. There might even be a diesel.

The Flying Spur Hybrid might take a lot longer to develop, but should deliver a combined 450 HP from a 3.0 TFSI+electricity combo. Being based on the latest Audi-Bentley platform, we should see a small weight reduction, as well as the lastest tech - all-wheel steering, adaptive anti-roll bars and electric turbochargers. Audi will also let Bentley borrow its digital dashboard, maybe even the twin screens you see in something like the A8 or Q8.

The new Bentley Flying Spur should make its debut late this year, most likely at the big show in Frankfurt.
