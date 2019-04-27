Mid-Engined Corvette Shows Up at National Corvette Museum, Crowd Goes Wild

Lexus Tapping Mexico In 2021 With Five Dealerships

Founded in September 1989, Lexus came to be as a response to the growing demand for luxurious sedans. Fast-forward to the present day, and Lexus sales exceed 10 million vehicles. 25 photos



Even though sales in the automotive segment dropped 12 percent last year in Mexico, demand for luxury vehicles is increasing.



The lineup will include full-size models such as the LX and LS, the ES sedan, as well as crossovers such as the UX, NX, and RX. These models are all available with hybrid options, and Mexico has been receptive to hybridization as of late. "We are convinced that this is the right moment to introduce Lexus into the Mexican market," said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.







“Lexus continues to enjoy substantial growth around the world, expanding its footprint in emerging markets as well as reaffirming its strength in established ones,” said president Yoshihiro Sawa. Over in Europe, the people in charge of the numbers expect to sell 100,000 vehicles, up from 76,188 in 2018.



Turning our attention back to the models mentioned a few paragraphs ago, the UX is the most affordable at $32,000 for the 2.0-liter engine and $34,000 for the hybrid. The NX is $36,485, the RX retails at $43,670, and LX starts at $86,080 before destination charge. As for the ES and LS, make that $39,600 and $75,300 over in the United States.



