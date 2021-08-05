2022 Lexus RX Black Line Has Fresh Look, Limited Availability, Under $50k Price

For the 2022 model year, Lexus didn’t have a big refresh operation in place for the standard RX line of SUVs. But it did make sure it has enough novelties to keep customers interested and ready to pay top dollar.
Not long ago we discussed the model year changes bestowed upon the long-wheelbase RX 350L and 450hL. These larger models got treated to fresh paintjobs, as well as the option to add standalone fog lamps on any trim. Better yet, those looking for an additional visual touch-up have the choice to upgrade the RX Ls to the limited-edition Black Line. But there’s a catch because a mere 495 examples are made available for the U.S. market.
Now Lexus has also revealed the 2022MY updates for the regular RX 350 and 450h. They bring the same “swagger” in the form of Cloudburst Gray and Iridium colors across the board (Grecian Water also introduced for F Sport), along with the standalone fog lamp option. And the 2022 RX Black Line also makes an appearance, dare we say a more enticing one.
For starters, the standard RX 350 and 450h Black Lines have a slightly larger special run of 2,500 examples. They are split unevenly between the ICE and hybrid: 2,100 for the former and a mere 400 units for the latter. But there’s also good news, as the 2022 RX 350 Black Line has a starting MSRP below the $50k threshold.
It kicks off at $49,450, while the RX 450h AWD Black Line goes from $52,150 (both exclude additional charges). For the money, Lexus promises “a fresh take (… for) one of the most sought-after Lexus Black Line models.” The glorified visual appearance package includes perks such as the Eminent White Pearl and Caviar exterior colors, 20-inch black wheels and lug nuts, black details (spindle grille, mirrors, lower front bumper, nameplate), and more.
Moving inside, the RX Black Line features black open-pore wood trim and light gray stitching to go along with the Black NuLuxe seats. More black accents adorn other parts as well: the floor mats, cargo mat, or key gloves. Additionally, all Black Line versions also feature a standard Premium Package, which includes power operation for the driver’s seat, exterior mirrors, and the steering wheel.
Now Lexus has also revealed the 2022MY updates for the regular RX 350 and 450h. They bring the same “swagger” in the form of Cloudburst Gray and Iridium colors across the board (Grecian Water also introduced for F Sport), along with the standalone fog lamp option. And the 2022 RX Black Line also makes an appearance, dare we say a more enticing one.
For starters, the standard RX 350 and 450h Black Lines have a slightly larger special run of 2,500 examples. They are split unevenly between the ICE and hybrid: 2,100 for the former and a mere 400 units for the latter. But there’s also good news, as the 2022 RX 350 Black Line has a starting MSRP below the $50k threshold.
It kicks off at $49,450, while the RX 450h AWD Black Line goes from $52,150 (both exclude additional charges). For the money, Lexus promises “a fresh take (… for) one of the most sought-after Lexus Black Line models.” The glorified visual appearance package includes perks such as the Eminent White Pearl and Caviar exterior colors, 20-inch black wheels and lug nuts, black details (spindle grille, mirrors, lower front bumper, nameplate), and more.
Moving inside, the RX Black Line features black open-pore wood trim and light gray stitching to go along with the Black NuLuxe seats. More black accents adorn other parts as well: the floor mats, cargo mat, or key gloves. Additionally, all Black Line versions also feature a standard Premium Package, which includes power operation for the driver’s seat, exterior mirrors, and the steering wheel.