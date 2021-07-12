2022 Lexus RXL Adds Some Black Trim, Turns Into Limited-Edition Black Line

In typical Japanese fashion, Lexus took a long time to morph the RX into the RXL seven-seat crossover. The long-wheelbase variant appeared at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show for the 2018 model year, and since then, it’s entered a cone of relative obscurity because it’s not exactly exciting.
This, in turn, brings us to the RXL Black Line that Lexus chose to describe as a special edition. By special, the Japanese automaker is referring to black trim pieces while the edition part is centered on the limited number of vehicles on offer for the U.S. market. All told, the Black Line consists of 389 units of the gas-only 350L and 106 units of the 450hL hybrid option.
Have a wild guess how much Lexus is charging for these babies. The gas-only powertrain goes for $52,030 while the fuel-sipping variant levels up to $55,290 excluding destination charge. Both are based on the Premium Package, which adds $1,580 to the starting MSRPs of the 350L and 450hL.
What kind of black goodies are offered, you ask? The list starts with 20-inch wheels featuring 10 double spokes, along with lug nuts, a front grille, lower front bumper, side mirrors, and liftgate badge. That’s all, and I can’t stress enough how little of a visual difference these make over the standard RXL.
Open the driver’s door, and the Black Line sweetens the deal with open-pore wood in black, blue stitching for the black-finish NuLuxe seats in the first two rows, and black floormats. The contrasting stitching carries over to the center console, shift boot, steering wheel, and upper instrument panel.
That said, the long-wheelbase RXL isn’t a bad car although it feels a little dated in comparison to the Toyota Highlander. Priced from $48,050 or $49,450 with all-wheel drive, the RX 350L is rocking three-zone climate control, a second-row armrest with a couple of USB ports for good measure, as well as power-folding and power-reclining seats for the third row. The RX 450hL comes exclusively with AWD because of the hybrid system’s design, and the most affordable specification of the lot carries a sticker of $51,310 for goodies that include captain’s chairs for the second row of seats.
