“Pocket-Size” Explorer Boasts Posh Roomy Interior, Can Travel Nonstop for Weeks

Who doesn’t like to admire the latest superyachts and marvel at the extravagant luxuries that are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible? However, when it comes to real life choices, superyachts are not the most practical options. Especially for those with a more adventurous spirit, a more compact boat, although equally luxurious, could be a much better sail companion.
According to boat manufacturers, there’s a growing trend in the sailing community, focused on exploring or expedition travel. It seems that sailing enthusiasts don’t want to just lay in the sun, on the deck of some amazing superyacht. Instead, more of them are looking for adventure, remote places to visit and new experiences at sea.
A yacht has to check certain requirements, in order to qualify as an explorer, meaning that it need to be able to handle long-distance travel without refueling or stopping in harbors. And it can do so even as a small, compact boat.
This is the case for the newest launch of Bering Yachts, the Bering 77. Despite being only 85 feet long (25.97 meters), this “pocket-size” explorer packs a punch. Built with a 3-deck layout and a bow that is very high off the water, this apparently small yacht is actually remarkably spacious.
The tall bow allows more than 7 feet (2 meters) headroom inside, and it can comfortably accommodate up to six guests and four crew members. The impressive interior volume also makes it easily customizable, with owners having the possibility to choose their preferred layout.
What makes this compact yacht truly remarkable is its ability to run nonstop for 22 days – the trademark of a true explorer. According to the manufacturer, it can average 192 miles (309 km) per day, at 8-knot cruise speed, and can reach an overall distance of over 4,000 miles (6,437 km). Plus, the company’s founder, Alexei Mikahilov, stressed that the compact explorer is also a winner in terms of communications, with 2 satellite internet antennas and backing systems.
Athletic and reliable, the Bering 77 proves that it’s made for fun and safe exploring adventures.
