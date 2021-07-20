autoevolution
2022 Lexus RX 350L and 450hL Get Mild Updates, New Exterior Colors

Lexus certainly did not pull out all the stops when it comes to the 2022 RX 350L and RX 450hL models. These updated variants now get new exterior colors in Cloudburst Gray and Iridium, to go with available fog lamps as a standalone option. Yes, that’s about it.
Thankfully, the RXL range still offers some solid advanced technology with connectivity. For example, the latest smartphone vehicle integrations and their respective virtual assistants are now standard across the lineup. Functions can be accessed through the SUV’s standard 8-inch or available 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

If you’re an Android Auto user, you can enjoy larger touch targets, a simplified interface and voice actions through Google Assistant. Available apps include Spotify, WhatsApp, Google Maps and more. Meanwhile, Apple CarPlay integration means being able to get driving directions, make phone calls as well as send and receive messages via Siri, and you also gain access to apps like Apple Maps, Podcasts and Audiobooks, as well as third party apps like Spotify.

Another available in-car integration involves Amazon Alexa, which allows gusts to access their preferred service, play music, check the news, control various smart home devices and more.

In terms of safety, the standard suite of advanced features in the 2022 Lexus RXL includes Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 with daytime bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection, Road Sign Assist and Lane Tracing Assist. Then there’s the standard Blind Spot Monitor for helping you change lanes, while Rear Cross-Traffic Alert can help when backing out of a space.

As for performance, Lexus will point to the 2022 RX 450hL as being a “reminder of the brand’s hybrid leadership” - their words, not ours. This version puts down a combined 308 hp courtesy of a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine, working alongside two high-torque electric drive motor-generators. The 2022 RX 450hL also comes with a manufacturer-estimated 29 combined mpg (8.1 l/100 km) rating.
