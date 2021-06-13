Wooden 2021 Lexus GX 460 Is a Great Looking SUV, Regardless of Its Size

Woodworking Art has got on our radar for quite a while now and we’ve been hooked on his work ever since. This time, the master carpenter delights us with a 2021 Lexus GX 460 replica that just goes to remind you a Lexus is a Lexus, even in toy size.
The 2021 Lexus GX has a 1:13 proportion to real size and just like all of the wooden art pieces of the Vietnamese artist, it is made of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Here’s the thing about Fujian cypress wood and why so many wood carving artists prefer it: this is one of the most high-quality types of wood in Vietnam, appreciated for its high density, specific aroma, and its ability to heroically resist termites.
Back to our Lexus SUV, the glossy coating manages to really capture that luxurious, first-class look of the imposing vehicle.
Just like with all of its art projects, the artist leaves no detail behind, from the perfectly replicated chassis, fully functional doors, and the wheel rims to the grille pattern, suspension system, and the Lexus logo.
The Woodworking Art channel owner explained on its Facebook page how the 2021 Lexus GX is his dream car and how he was attracted by its nice styling, front end, the entire interior, and its wheels. It is all of these that made him strive to make the details of the Lexus SUV stand out, and we think he really did nail it.
And if you’re more of a sporty supercar aficionado, do check out his other projects on the Woodworking Art YouTube channel. You can feast your eyes on a beautiful Lamborghini Aventador replica, Ferrari SF1000, and so many more.
The wooden 2021 Lexus GX can be yours for approximately $830. You can order it on the artist’s Etsy page, called WoodworkingArtCrafts. The estimated arrival is between June 22 and July 6.
