Lexus Becomes the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

What does Lexus have in common with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium? Notoriety, performance and luxury are just three of the things that characterize all of them, and that connection has now been made official, with the launch of a multi-year partnership.
The two popular brands announced that Lexus will become the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. As you would expect from these huge players, known for their performance, the partnership will mean more than that. On one hand, Miami Dolphins will also inaugurate the Lexus North Sideline Club and, on the other hand, Lexus will also provide active support for the brand’s main charity project.
The Miami Dolphins have a long history behind them, as the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. As an organization, it scored numerous wins, including two Super Bowl championships, in the 1972 and 1973 seasons. The Dolphins’ home games are played in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium, and this is where fans will be able to enjoy the Lexus North Sideline Club.
Designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group, the Lexus Club will be located between the 30-yard lines on the north side, and it’s basically going to be a premium space for fans, with wider, padded seats and air conditioning. Also, as the Official Luxury Vehicle, Lexus will make special appearances at all stadium events.
But there’s more than that. Since both brands are considered pillars of the South Florida community, Lexus will also boost the Miami Dolphins’ efforts to fight cancer, through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC). This is the largest fundraiser in the NFL, which has helped raise more than $45 million already for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.
Now, the franchise has pledged $75 million – the largest philanthropic pledge in sports- from the DCC, to fund innovative cancer research. The organization announced that Lexus North Sideline Club members will receive a complimentary registration to participate in the DCC at the beginning of next year, on February 26, 2022.
