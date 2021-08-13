4 The Story Behind This Custom MV Agusta Brutale 675 Is Genuinely Inspiring

Ultra-Rare MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna Is a Two-Wheeled Rocket With 172 HP on Tap

A machine developed by MV Agusta is basically the motorcycle equivalent of a superyacht. 32 photos



On the other hand, a peak torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be accomplished when the crank spins at 10,000 rpm. The mill is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear Marchesini hoop in motion via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the Italian missile to reach a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph).



Agusta’s gladiator sits on upside-down Marzocchi forks at the front and a progressive Sachs monoshock on the opposite end. Abundant stopping power is achieved thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear 17-inch wheel is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) disc and a four-piston caliper.



Lastly, the ferocious



If you’re looking to elevate your riding experience to new heights, you may place your bids on The 2007 MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna can only be described as an absolute marvel! Within its trellis skeleton, this brutal piece of two-wheeled machinery carries a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four predator that packs sixteen valves and a compression ratio of no less than 13.0:1. At an ear-shattering 11,900 revs per minute, the engine is capable of spawning up to 172 untamed stallions.On the other hand, a peak torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be accomplished when the crank spins at 10,000 rpm. The mill is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear Marchesini hoop in motion via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the Italian missile to reach a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph).Agusta’s gladiator sits on upside-down Marzocchi forks at the front and a progressive Sachs monoshock on the opposite end. Abundant stopping power is achieved thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear 17-inch wheel is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) disc and a four-piston caliper.Lastly, the ferocious F4 1000 Senna weighs in at a mere 419 pounds (190 kg) before any fluids are added. Now that we’ve inspected the brute’s technical specifications, you might have already guessed where this is heading. As you browse the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, you’ll discover that one of only 300 such entities in existence is heading to auction with less than 3k miles (about 4,500 km) on the odometer.If you’re looking to elevate your riding experience to new heights, you may place your bids on Bring A Trailer until Monday, August 16. However, that bank account of yours better be well-nourished, as you’ll need over $13,000 to surpass the top bidder (for now). In any case, this ‘07 MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna is a sight to behold!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.