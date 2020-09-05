Lexus Launching New LF, NX and LX SUVs by 2022, Report Claims

The luxury Lexus brand is selling well in America, but there are a few segments where it's falling behind. Namely, it needs better or more crossovers to compete with the Germans.
A new report from the Japanese website Best Car Web claims it can shed some light on what's happening. However, we'd take this with a giant grain of salt, since it contradicts what we've heard in other reports.
The first thing they talk about is the Lexus LF. In case you didn't know, that's the name of the new flagship crossover model, a bit like a high-riding LS. It's already been previewed by the Limitless concept, and while we do believe it's coming, the June 2021 release date seems a little unlikely.
The LF is supposed to compete with such luxury great as the Bentley Bentayga, and our source believes it needs a twin-turbo V8 engine. That's right, the one powertrain that reports recently said Toyota stopped development of. And at the end of the story, Best Car still says the IS F and LC F are on their way with crazy amounts of power. But maybe they wanted to show off their old renderings.
To make it clear, we do want Lexus to have a twin-turbo V8, but they're probably going to focus on the V6 and electrified platforms instead. Now, probably the most important car on the list is the Lexus NX. The current generation always felt like it struggled, and its rivals have gotten much better in recent years.
According to our source, the NX II will arrive in May 2022. They do say some useful information in there which suggests it's similar to the Toyota Venza. Powertrain-wise, it will have a 2.5-liter hybrid drive from the RAV4 and a new, bigger 2.4-liter turbo with about 300 hp.
Finally, the new Lexus LX is scheduled to arrive in October 2021. This full-size model is said to be more distinct from the Toyota Land Cruiser.
