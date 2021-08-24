Lexus LC Convertible Gains Poster Status, Which One’s Your Favorite?

Deemed by some as being one of the most beautiful open-top vehicles, the Lexus LC Convertible has been immortalized in travel posters.
Commissioned by the Japanese automaker from European artists, the series was inspired by vintage travel posters. Each creator used different styles and materials to highlight the LC Convertible, with their designs complementing the smooth lines of the car.
Artists such as Rebecca Pymar (UK), Hans Christiansen (Sweden), Marc Lamers (The Netherlands), David de la Heras (Spain), Danii Pollehn (Germany), and Matthieu Forichon (France), as well as Windfor’s Tbilisi ad agency (Georgia), have each signed one poster, and their creations can be viewed in our image gallery.
Toyota’s luxury auto brand is encouraging its fanbase to vote for their most popular travel posters. Web surfers can do so on Lexus’ official social media channels in Europe or at this link. Voting is open from August 23 to September 5. Each participant will have the option to sign up and enter a prize draw to win one of the ten framed prints of the most popular poster, and a selection of Lexus goodies that has yet to be detailed.
Launched in 2020 for global markets, the LC Convertible is also available in the United States. Lexus is offering it in two special versions named the LC 500 Convertible and LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series, with MSRPs of $101,100 and $119,900 respectively.
Both use the same naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 471 HP and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque, and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 4.6 seconds, and on a long straight, they will eventually max out at 168 mph (270 kph).
The LC 500 Coupe starts at $93,050, and for the LC 500h, customers are looking at a minimum of $97,610 before destination, dealer fees, and options.
Artists such as Rebecca Pymar (UK), Hans Christiansen (Sweden), Marc Lamers (The Netherlands), David de la Heras (Spain), Danii Pollehn (Germany), and Matthieu Forichon (France), as well as Windfor’s Tbilisi ad agency (Georgia), have each signed one poster, and their creations can be viewed in our image gallery.
Toyota’s luxury auto brand is encouraging its fanbase to vote for their most popular travel posters. Web surfers can do so on Lexus’ official social media channels in Europe or at this link. Voting is open from August 23 to September 5. Each participant will have the option to sign up and enter a prize draw to win one of the ten framed prints of the most popular poster, and a selection of Lexus goodies that has yet to be detailed.
Launched in 2020 for global markets, the LC Convertible is also available in the United States. Lexus is offering it in two special versions named the LC 500 Convertible and LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series, with MSRPs of $101,100 and $119,900 respectively.
Both use the same naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 471 HP and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque, and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 4.6 seconds, and on a long straight, they will eventually max out at 168 mph (270 kph).
The LC 500 Coupe starts at $93,050, and for the LC 500h, customers are looking at a minimum of $97,610 before destination, dealer fees, and options.