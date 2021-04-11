2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Tops 168 MPH

It’s not as potent or fast as the BMW M8 Convertible with the Competition package, but Lexus offers a unique proposition in the open-top grand touring class. The LC 500 Convertible sounds very different from its rivals, and that’s because Lexus utilizes a free-breathing V8.
2UR-GSE is the internal designation of the all-alloy plant, which is also employed by the IS 500 F Sport Performance. Lexus quotes 464 PS (458 horsepower) and 530 Nm (391 pound-feet) of torque for the European model, and the DOHC engine is capable of spinning beyond 7,000 revolutions per minute before hitting the electronically-governed redline.
A rather traditional powerplant compared to twin-turbo V8 mills from BMW M and Mercedes’ AMG division, the 5.0-liter motor is paired with a 10-speed automatic that upshifts pretty fine for a torque-converter setup. AutoTopNL had the opportunity to stretch the Japanese convertible’s legs on the Autobahn, and the speedometer kept on climbing until 281 kilometers per hour. The GPS data, however, topped 271 kph (168.4 mph).
To whom it may concern, including prospective customers, that’s exactly the speed Lexus quotes in the specification sheet. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) took 5.13 seconds, the quarter-mile run was over in 13.01 seconds, and 200 kph (124 mph) arrived in just 16.38 seconds.
Priced from €117,950 in Germany and $101,100 in the United States where it produces 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque, the LC 500 is available in a total of 11 finishes for the exterior. The green paint of the vehicle in the following video is called Nori Green Pearl. It’s a no-cost option stateside, but German customers have to pony up €1,100 for it. The Sand-finished soft top can only be paired with Toasted Caramel upholstery.
Not long now, Lexus is expected to launch the LC F as a 2022 model with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Japanese motoring publication Best Car expects 670 PS (661 horsepower) from 4.0 liters of displacement, which is considerably more than BMW offers in the M8 with the Competition pack.
