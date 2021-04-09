Things Should Orderly FLOAT on the Moon on Levitation Railway Track

2022 Lexus LS 500h Coming This Fall With Advanced Level 2 Driver Assist Tech

The 2022 Lexus LS 500h will arrive in U.S. dealerships this fall, featuring the carmaker’s all-new Lexus Teammate advanced driver assistance technology, available on all-wheel-drive variants. Lexus Teammate was developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept, featuring two main goals: partial hands-free driving and parking. 6 photos AWD can accelerate, brake, and steer itself. It will also stay in its lane, follow other vehicles, change lanes, navigate certain interchanges and traffic jams, and will also overtake slower vehicles. Advanced Drive features SAE Level 2 functionality, which means you can drive on limited-access highways with partial hands-free operation—although you’re still required to keep your eyes on the road.



One of this system’s main advantages is that it can help reduce driver fatigue over long periods of driving while also allowing the driver to pay more attention to their surroundings. In Japan, Advanced Drive has already been launched on the



With Advanced Park, the 2022 LS 500h AWD offers hands-free parking by automatically controlling steering, acceleration, braking, and even gear changes when parallel parking or simply backing into a parking spot. The system uses 360-degree sensing, comprised of complete-circumference cameras and ultrasonic sensors, resulting in a bird’s-eye view display that allows the driver to monitor the car’s position relative to any potential obstacles.



“We are very proud of Lexus Teammate, which is the culmination of five years of close collaboration between our technical centers in Japan and the U.S. We conducted simultaneous development and rigorous testing in both markets with the goal of achieving industry-leading advanced driver assistance functionality,” stated Derek Caveney, executive engineer at Toyota Motor North America’s Integrated Vehicle Systems team.



