2021 Lexus LS 500h Luxury Sedan Priced $10,490 Higher Than 2020 Model

Facelifted for the 2021 model year, the LS 500 is $550 more expensive than before at $77,025 including destination. According to a U.S. dealer order guide, the LS 500h will follow suit with a much higher price tag.
Cars Direct reports an MSRP of $91,525 for the fuel-efficient powertrain, which is $10,490 more than the suggested retail price of the 2020 model. All-wheel drive adds $3,250 to the tally, bringing the price to $94,775 before options. But still, how does Lexus explain this ginormous increase?
Speaking to Cars Direct, spokesperson Ryan Matsumoto states that “a new simplified package strategy” is responsible for the considerable difference. As opposed to 2020, the 2021 model includes air suspension, Mark Levinson audio, the Interior Upgrade Package, Panoramic View Monitor, 20-inch alloy wheels, premium wood trim, and a wood steering wheel as standard.
All told, this content amounts to $10,380 according to the cited publication, translating to an effective increase of $110 over the 2020 Lexus LS 500h. There is, however, a bit of an elephant in the room. More to the point, there’s a $14,500 pricing difference between the gasoline-powered and hybridized options whereas the ES 350 and ES 300h are separated by merely $1,910. Also worthy of note, the RX 350 is $1,250 cheaper than the RX 450h.
Lexus’ decision to move the LS 500h upmarket is all the more curious because U.S. sales of the Luxury Sedan are on a downward spiral. From 9,301 units in 2018, the LS has fallen to 5,528 examples in 2019 and 3,650 sales in 2020. To make business harder for the Japanese brand, Mercedes-Benz has recently redesigned the S-Class and Tesla has operated the biggest update on the Model S since the all-electric sedan’s introduction in June 2012.
On a related note, the LS may bounce back to the forefront of the segment if the LS F rumor turns out to be true. As opposed to the free-breathing V8 in the IS F, the full-size sports sedan is expected with a twin-turbo V8 believed to belt out 661 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.
