Five Reasons Why a Used Second-Gen Lexus RX 350 Is the Perfect Budget Crossover

Although it’s a 15-year-old model, the well-built second-generation RX 350 has withstood the test of time, earning a reputation for reliability and excellent ride quality. If you’re looking for a cheap crossover, this Lexus deserves serious consideration. 8 photos



Three years later, the initial RX 330 model became the RX 350, receiving a comprehensive upgrade consisting of a new 3.5-liter V6 that replaced the old 3.3-liter, Lexus’ Generation V DVD navigation system with improved graphics, Bluetooth compatibility, and voice-controlled destination inputs.



It was only manufactured until December 2008, becoming extremely popular, mainly because of its reliability, excellent build quality, smooth ride, and great handling.



It’s a cheap luxury vehicle

When it launched back in 2006 for the 2007 model year, this luxury crossover carried a base price between $37,000 and $39,000, depending on the drivetrain.



Nowadays, a used one in good shape can be yours for about $8,000, while a newer model with low mileage, no accidents, and a few optional features is available between $10,000 and $15,000. It has a reliable powertrain

The RX 350 is available with front or all-wheel-drive, and it’s powered by a transverse-mounted 2GR-FE 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that produces 272 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque (342 Nm). Like most







If you decide to buy an RX350, we recommend that you get the transmission oil changed regardless of its maintenance history for added peace of mind. It offers a comfortable ride and great handling

Built on the same K platform as the second-generation Avalon, fifth-generation Camry, or first-generation



Over the years, owners praised its excellent ride quality and sharp handling, which are comparable to what you would get from a mid-size sedan.



If you manage to find an AWD model fitted with the Performance package, these qualities will be enhanced by the height-adjustable air suspension. However, we recommend that you thoroughly check the state of the compressor and air struts because replacing them is not at all cheap. Its high-quality interior offers numerous features





Standard features include automatic climate control, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, privacy glass, automatic headlights, 10-way power adjustment, and 2-way lumbar support for both front seats, genuine wood inserts, or leather trims for the steering wheel and shift knob.



Models equipped with either the Premium, Premium Plus, or Performance packages come with leather upholstery, power tilt/telescope



Other optional extras include a DVD-based navigation system with voice control, Bluetooth, backup camera, an 11-speaker Mark Levinson audio system with subwoofer, a second-row LCD, or a giant multi-panel sunroof.



Over the years, the only problem that owners have encountered with the RX 350’s interior is a cracked It’s a safe vehicle





All RX models are equipped with eight airbags as standard, including dual front airbags, front row side upper body airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver's knee airbag.



Other standard features include ABS , electronic brake distribution, traction control,



The RX 350 wasn’t tested by the NHTSA , but the organization gave the previous RX 330 model a five-star rating in the frontal driver, frontal passenger, side driver, and side rear passenger categories, and four stars in the rollover category.



Even though the second-generation Lexus RX 350 is a reliable and well-built vehicle, we recommend that you only buy one that has a comprehensive service history. It's also a good idea to get a pre-purchase inspection before sealing the deal. The XU30-generation Lexus RX debuted in January 2003 at the North American International Auto Show. Compared to its predecessor, it was a major improvement. 