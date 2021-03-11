Pay $2,700 to Enjoy a Five-Day Wellness Experience and Drive the 2021 Lexus IS

Winter is almost behind us in the Northern Hemisphere and carmakers, just like their clients, are busy planning ahead for the upcoming sunshine-infused road trips. Lexus, for example, puts a premium twist on the idea of wellness travel with the newly minted “Retreats in Motion” program.
The Japanese automaker says there’s a “growing need for deeper, meaningful experiences that promote wellbeing.” We think it’s just another way of creatively turning the global health crisis-induced stress into something positive. It's also a neat way to promote the newly released 2021 Lexus IS, of course.
But it’s okay because we can always use more ideas for recharging our batteries that get easily depleted because of how fast we’ve grown used to living our lives. It’s the first time Lexus has a go at the idea, so it’s not starting on a large scale.
Instead, alongside its partner mindbodygreen (a lifestyle media brand centered around the idea of healthy living and well-being), Lexus proposes a series of five-day (four nights) adventures. Those will include scenic routes to be enjoyed alongside a 2021 Lexus IS while the guests drive between the company’s selected luxury hotels.
“These days, the desire to escape on the open road to rejuvenate mind and spirit has never been more enticing,” says Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. Of course, it helps when one does it in a brand-new compact executive sedan, and at the end of the day, there’s luxurious lodging prepared in advance.
For now, the program includes stays of two nights at each of the premium hotels that partnered with Lexus, and there’s an average three-hour drive between each location. There are three separate retreats prepared in California already. From later on this spring, Lexus fans that reside on the East coast will also have a new route between XV Beacon and Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts at their disposal.
Naturally, the “Retreats in Motion” escape from routine isn’t exactly cheap, starting from $2,700 for two guests. Well, at least there are interesting things to be done (aside from enjoying the IS and the hotels), such as “self-care discussions, in-vehicle sound bath, meditation, guided breathwork and more.”
