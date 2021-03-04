DoorDash Takes a Whole New Meaning After Seeing Delivery Driver's Runaway Lexus

Runaway cars are not to be taken lightly, even when the incidents involving them have little to no consequences. And that’s especially true when the driver is bewildered to the point that he manages to damage the car while trying to extract it out of the already tricky initial situation.
We have seen many times that it takes just one split second of inattention for a vehicle to morph into a dangerous projectile. On the other hand, there are many occasions when drivers themselves enter a tricky and potentially funny situation because of their lack of experience or skills.
We have no idea what’s the exact case with this runaway Lexus, but we can bet this incident made sure its driver will remember this as a very bad day at work. According to the description on ViralHog, the action took place during a rainy day (March 3rd, 2021) in San Bernardino, California, and it involved a DoorDash delivery driver, his vehicle, and what should have been an uneventful food delivery.
For an unknown reason (we could mention a few, though, such as forgetfulness, inattention, lack of experience, etc.), the driver seems to leave the car running as we can see the windshield wipers are still running. With the car also seemingly unsecured in park, and the driveway having a slight angle towards the house, the vehicle starts gently rolling away towards a little garden assembly, hitting the potted plants.
Meanwhile, the driver panicked, and after attempting (and failing) to prevent the car from hitting the plants, he jumps in and tries to at least back away to safety. One needs to put an emphasis on "tries" because in his haste, he manages to leave the door open and crash it into the garage port column...
On the bright side, it’s just his car and his driver reputation that got tarnished. At least the car didn’t hit the house or, worse yet, that lovely white Tesla Model X that was juicing up with electrons under the garage roof.
Now, we also have some rhetorical questions that we really need to get out of our system. How is it that a DoorDash delivery driver can afford a Lexus? And why on Earth is he dressed up like that? We thought mixing a hoodie with short pants, slippers, and socks fell out of fashion a while ago, right?
We have no idea what’s the exact case with this runaway Lexus, but we can bet this incident made sure its driver will remember this as a very bad day at work. According to the description on ViralHog, the action took place during a rainy day (March 3rd, 2021) in San Bernardino, California, and it involved a DoorDash delivery driver, his vehicle, and what should have been an uneventful food delivery.
For an unknown reason (we could mention a few, though, such as forgetfulness, inattention, lack of experience, etc.), the driver seems to leave the car running as we can see the windshield wipers are still running. With the car also seemingly unsecured in park, and the driveway having a slight angle towards the house, the vehicle starts gently rolling away towards a little garden assembly, hitting the potted plants.
Meanwhile, the driver panicked, and after attempting (and failing) to prevent the car from hitting the plants, he jumps in and tries to at least back away to safety. One needs to put an emphasis on "tries" because in his haste, he manages to leave the door open and crash it into the garage port column...
On the bright side, it’s just his car and his driver reputation that got tarnished. At least the car didn’t hit the house or, worse yet, that lovely white Tesla Model X that was juicing up with electrons under the garage roof.
Now, we also have some rhetorical questions that we really need to get out of our system. How is it that a DoorDash delivery driver can afford a Lexus? And why on Earth is he dressed up like that? We thought mixing a hoodie with short pants, slippers, and socks fell out of fashion a while ago, right?