TRD and Modellista Have a Workout Each With 2021 Lexus IS, But Only in Japan

Lexus is keeping its model range quite fresh this year, from top – we saw the refreshed 2021 LS limousine – to bottom, with the new generation 2021 IS rear-wheel-drive premium sedan. And the in-house tuning specialists from Modellista and TRD didn’t waste any time either in providing some stylish upgrades to Japanese customers.
We already know how much the 2021 Lexus IS costs in America, but the JDM-spec model is even more interesting thanks to these novel arrivals from both TRD and Modellista. Because the latter is proud of its styling heritage (the word “modellista” means model maker in Italian), its range of accessories doesn’t touch on any performance credentials.
Instead, the Lexus IS can be treated to subtle aerodynamic enhancements, such as new splitter add-on accessories, additional decorations for the rear bumper and larger diameter oval exhaust mufflers, as well as wider side sills, new alloy wheels, trunk lid spoiler and custom rear diffuser.
All in all, it’s a rather subtle package – considering Lexus’ well known edgy design. There’s no word on pricing, though – and it’s the same with TRD’s own enhancements, even if the latter are a little more focused and have a neat chart showing the parts compatibility for each IS version.
TRD’s catalogue of items for the Lexus sedan uses the exact same branding - “F Sport Parts,” though we can’t say it’s a highly innovative moniker, especially if the same name is used by two separate brands. Never mind that, because on this occasion there’s also the case for a subtle performance bump, not just a styling upgrade.
That’s not to say the design can’t be enhanced – TRD has a new front spoiler, catchy and aerodynamic mirror covers, enhanced side skirts, as well as a sports muffler and rear diffuser assembly.
On the performance front, the bump is minor, indeed, but oh so stylish as well, thanks to the Yamaha Motor’s “Performance Damper,” a member brace, and a set of lighter 20-inch “Melanite Gun Metallic” forged alloys.
Instead, the Lexus IS can be treated to subtle aerodynamic enhancements, such as new splitter add-on accessories, additional decorations for the rear bumper and larger diameter oval exhaust mufflers, as well as wider side sills, new alloy wheels, trunk lid spoiler and custom rear diffuser.
All in all, it’s a rather subtle package – considering Lexus’ well known edgy design. There’s no word on pricing, though – and it’s the same with TRD’s own enhancements, even if the latter are a little more focused and have a neat chart showing the parts compatibility for each IS version.
TRD’s catalogue of items for the Lexus sedan uses the exact same branding - “F Sport Parts,” though we can’t say it’s a highly innovative moniker, especially if the same name is used by two separate brands. Never mind that, because on this occasion there’s also the case for a subtle performance bump, not just a styling upgrade.
That’s not to say the design can’t be enhanced – TRD has a new front spoiler, catchy and aerodynamic mirror covers, enhanced side skirts, as well as a sports muffler and rear diffuser assembly.
On the performance front, the bump is minor, indeed, but oh so stylish as well, thanks to the Yamaha Motor’s “Performance Damper,” a member brace, and a set of lighter 20-inch “Melanite Gun Metallic” forged alloys.