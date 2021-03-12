Ford Mustang "Lexus" Render Looks Like a Japanese Muscle Car

There might be more to the rendering on your screens than meets the eye. After all, what is the front end of the brand spanking new 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance doing on a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350?
There are so many differences between the American muscle car and the Japanese sports sedan, from the obvious ones to the fact that the latter was recently introduced, while the first was discontinued for the 2021 model year and replaced by the Mach 1. Oh, and let's not forget that while the Lexus is an automatic-only affair, the Ford never came with two pedals.
Nevertheless, there are also plenty of common aspects, so this doodle, which was brought to us by digital label superrenderscars, might just make sense. Oh, and we'll quickly move past the American market dedication of the Lexus brand.
For one, the GT350 and the IS 500 F Sport Performance both brought something special to the soon-to-be-endangered V8 species. In the case of the pony car, that would be its flat-plane crankshaft, which allows the 5.2-liter unit under the hood to rev to 8,250 rpm and sing the song of the motorsport realm.
As for the Lexus with the long name, it marks the first time an IS sports eight cylinders since the IS F was discontinued back in 2014. Besides, it signals the debut of the company's F Sport Performance offerings, which sit halfway between all-out F models like the one mentioned above and the F Sport trim, which is mostly focused on delivering aesthetic improvements. So, in an age when Mercedes-Benz recently confirmed that its full next-gen C-Class range, AMG C 63 included, wouldn't go above four cylinders, the arrival of this Lexus is just what the doctor ordered for enthusiasts.
Besides, as has been the case with the GT350, the IS 500 F Sport Performance is offered exclusively in North America (starting this fall), with Europe's strict emission standards being the reason for which none of the two made it across the pond.
