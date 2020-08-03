2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Lets You Out into the Wild With 471 HP V8

We really need to let let go of some of the worries – otherwise we could go nuts. Nuts and bolts for the car aficionado, that is. Summer is in full swing so what better way to celebrate social distancing than to embark on a long journey in a convertible? Perhaps even Lexus’ newest offering, the 2021 LC 500 Convertible, if the Rising Sun automaker manages to have its way. But beware, this is one expensive ride.
We recently heard how much you need to shell out for the base choice – MSRP of $101,000 and another $1,025 for the delivery, processing, and handling fee. And that is before you start adding options - $5,290 for the Touring package, $2,650 for 21-inch forged alloys or the $1,200 carbon fiber lower grille insert being among the most attractive.
But do not concern yourself with such trivial matters, after all you can go for some added performance at just $460 when selecting the Torsen limited-slip rear differential and the new Yamaha performance dampers. That would be a no-brainer if you want to extract the top performance out of the 471 hp V8 and not just cruise around. After all, the open top is capable of reaching 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds and will not concede until it reaches 168 miles per hour (270 kph). Sweet.
“The decision to purchase a convertible is typically an emotional one,” explains Lisa Materazzo, Lexus vice president of marketing. “More so than other vehicles it evokes a sense of escape and freedom by heightening the driving experience. There’s simply no substitute for the universal human emotion of joy that comes from an open-air drive. The LC Convertible is purpose-built to create those memory-making moments.”
While we cannot vouch for the LC Convertible without first-hand experience, we generally agree with the Lexus official. And we might add that Lexus’ new model seems perfectly usable with the top down even during the summer's blazing heat thanks to its integrated “Lexus Climate Concierge,” a system that uses multiple sensors and an ECO system to manage the settings of the multi-zone automatic climate control, the seating heat/climate functions, and even the steering wheel heater.
