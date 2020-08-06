Regatta LC Convertible or Blazing Carnelian Coupe, Lexus Gives EU a Tough Choice

While the Nagoya-based Japanese automaker is a very strong presence in North America, Lexus has always taken a rather subtle approach to its European operations. That is not to say they are neglecting the Old Continent in any way, as demonstrated by the introduction of both the 2021 model year LC Coupe and its open-top counterpart, in special edition form.
The LC Convertible needed a befitting presentation for its arrival in the EU region, so the carmaker designed the limited series Regatta launch edition. It is characterized by a marine-inspired combination between the company’s unique Structural Blue shade and a predominantly white interior.
While it does not look like it at first glance, the soft top is a different interpretation of blue – albeit one that respects the oceanic theme: Marine Blue. The 2020 LC Convertible Regatta Edition will arrive at dealerships this fall in strictly limited quantities – Lexus is not saying the exact number but hints at no more than 100 units, judging by the markings on the door sills (you can check them out in the gallery above).
Moving on to the 2021 LC Coupe, the automaker is again playing with its coloring abilities. As such, the most obvious change from the predecessor is the introduction of a new color combination. The exterior can be specified in a summer sun’s setting-inspired Blazing Carnelian hue, and the interior receives an optional Manhattan Orange color trim.
The latter (inspired by the iconic Manhattan Henge natural light effect that appears just twice a year) is used for the headliner, door cards and for further detailing the seats. This is certainly not the only enhancement for the new model year as we already discussed.
And, in case these orange hues are too much for you, Lexus tells us it has a 30-shade color palette which includes another striker (Flare Yellow) for the LC500h and more subdued options such as Sonic Silver and Sonic Titanium.
While it does not look like it at first glance, the soft top is a different interpretation of blue – albeit one that respects the oceanic theme: Marine Blue. The 2020 LC Convertible Regatta Edition will arrive at dealerships this fall in strictly limited quantities – Lexus is not saying the exact number but hints at no more than 100 units, judging by the markings on the door sills (you can check them out in the gallery above).
Moving on to the 2021 LC Coupe, the automaker is again playing with its coloring abilities. As such, the most obvious change from the predecessor is the introduction of a new color combination. The exterior can be specified in a summer sun’s setting-inspired Blazing Carnelian hue, and the interior receives an optional Manhattan Orange color trim.
The latter (inspired by the iconic Manhattan Henge natural light effect that appears just twice a year) is used for the headliner, door cards and for further detailing the seats. This is certainly not the only enhancement for the new model year as we already discussed.
And, in case these orange hues are too much for you, Lexus tells us it has a 30-shade color palette which includes another striker (Flare Yellow) for the LC500h and more subdued options such as Sonic Silver and Sonic Titanium.