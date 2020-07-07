Lexus Unleashes Facelifted 2021 LS Limousine, now with Lexus Teammate

Currently in its fifth generation, the 2021 Lexus LS sedan is ready for a new evolution. The company’s full-size luxury sedan comes with even more comfort and reduced NVH levels, a host of modern advanced driving assist technologies gathered under the new Lexus Teammate banner along with new options inspired by the traditional Japanese philosophy.
Lexus has introduced the new LS via a simple – yet complete – press release, announcing the home market start of sales for late this year. The original LS premiered back in 1989 (the current iteration was presented back in 2017) and during its more than three decades of continued existence was produced in around 870,000 units for sale across more than 90 markets.
Well due for a refresh, the 2021 Lexus LS comes with almost no styling modifications compared to the model it replaces. The exterior gains even more exclusivity thanks to the “Gin-ei Luster,” a new paint technology with a mirror-like silver color while on the inside clients can specify the Nishijin brocade and metal leaf decoration that were created according to traditional Japanese crafts.
The styling changes gracefully strike the subtility chord: the headlights are modified to incorporate the new BladeScan AHS (Adaptive High-beam System) technology from the RX SUV, and there are also changes to the front bumper as well as certain ornaments – such as the trim from the rear lamps or the controls on the steering wheel and center console that have been switched to black.
For now, all we have are images with the LS 500h and the sportier F Sport version that also gains its own changes – including a new, dedicated finish for the spindle grille and 20-inch wheels. Engineers mostly focused on refining the comfort and NVH levels, introducing a new Adaptive Variable Suspension solenoid, new seating padding and come standard with the Active Noise Control and Engine Sound Enhancement systems.
Additionally, the experts tinkered with the battery assist function on the LS 500h hybrid and modified the torque curve of the engine along with the shift timing and the acceleration range for the transmission on the gasoline-only LS 500. The interior ambiance stays mostly the same, but Lexus did introduce a new “Nishijin & Haku” theme along with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
The latter also features SmartDeviceLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration for added convenience when using a smartphone. But, most importantly, Lexus offers new assisted driving technologies: a digital rearview mirror with larger high-resolution display, the Advanced Park function and the new Lexus Teammate.
This is the host name for its advanced semi-autonomous driving assist systems that enable the car to exert control of the vehicle while “driving on expressways and other motor-vehicle-only roadways,” according to the company. It bundles together advanced self-driving capabilities, including lane changes and vehicle overtaking.
