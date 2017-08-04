Lexus LX 570 Goes Crazy With TRD Grille and Body Kit in Japan

It seems Lexus has some unconquered roads back home because it has just launched the LX 570 in Japan. In a country where modesty is a virtue, this full-sized luxury SUV is sure to stand out, especially since it has a bit of help from TRD.
TRD is short for Toyota Racing Development, a sort of in-house tuning shop that does both street car mods and oversees racing teams all over the world. But since Japan doesn't have an SUV racing series, you can guess which category the RX falls into.
The biggest and most obvious change is the grille design. Second only to the Larte Predator doppelganger, this upgraded model sports an intricate array of intersecting lines. We believe inspiration came from the way artists draw perspective lines, though the spaceship in the movie Valerian plays similar tricks with the eye.
TRD also installed a massive chrome frame around the grille and matched it to the lower bumper insert. You can't really call it an air diffuser when it's that high off the ground, but that's what it's meant to look like.
The front grille and diffuser combo will set you back 230,000 yen or $. TRD also made a "rear bumper spoiler" costing 76,600 yen. Unfortunately for them, the Nissan Patrol Nismo still has bragging rights thanks to its custom dual exhaust system.
Lastly, the LX 570 can be paired up with a custom set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels costing a massive 750,000 yen.
As far as we can tell, the specs for this glorified Land Cruiser are the same. A DOHC 5.7-liter V8 powers all four o the wheels via an 8-speed automatic. 8 and 5-seat variants are available, but they cost the same in Japan.
The new LX 570 made its debut at Pebble Beach in 2015. In true Lexus fashion, this truck refuses to downsize or adopt forced induction, packing only 377 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 534 Nm (394lb-ft) of torque at 3,200 rpm. It still rides on a separate frame, but the engineers used the brakes instead of mechanical differentials, so it's much lighter than before.