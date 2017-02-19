autoevolution

Toyota Prius Prime Plug-in Gets Tuned by TRD and Modellista in Japan

 
19 Feb 2017, 14:03 UTC
by
Just because we care about the environment doesn't mean we can't look like total badass chick magnets, right? Toyota seems to agree and is offering the Prius Prime with two official body kits which you can buy through the dealer network.
We've looked at so many tuned hybrids that we've come to realize it's completely normal to have one in Japan. Both are pretty cool and take the same general approach, but I like the one from TRD better, and I'll get to why a little later.

First, let me just put so weird Japanese music in the background; it helps with the creativity. As I said, both kits have pretty much the same style. For example, the front gets the same kind of insert, one which covers half the bumper. They also replaced the vertical strip of LEDs with something a little more flashy.

The Prius Prime, or the Prius PHV as it's known domestically, has some pretty snazzy headlights already, and the tuners didn't mess with the grille either. However, both firms went with lowered stance and bigger wheels which in the case of TRD has an old-fashioned design.

But Modellista came up with bolder side skirts, and they also went as far as adding wing-inspired chrome inserts for the mirrors. These things are popular in Japan. But perhaps the most interesting add-on is the custom exhaust system with dual tips in the middle of the bumper. While not as attractive as something Rowen makes, it's still a bold statement.

Both companies also offer some weird bits. Fortunately, this isn't a package deal, so people can ignore the bits they don't need. Just to give you a few examples, the Prius PHV can be fitted with an under-hood gas strut or protectors for the area behind the door handles. Also, Modellista has a whole heap of LEDs, including a cheap puddle light that comes out from next B-pillar instead of under the mirror.
