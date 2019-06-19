Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

Lexus BladeScan Introduced To 2020 Lexus RX

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is notorious for its lighting performance tests . As opposed to most manufacturers, Lexus knows that headlamps are of utmost importance for safety, pioneering LED lighting in the LS from 2007 and adaptive high-beam headlights in the LS for 2012. 19 photos



Already benefitting from high-beam LED lighting as part of the Lexus Safety System+ package, the RX with BladeScan promises more precision of the area of illumination in front of the vehicle. More to the point, look forward to an accuracy of within 0.7 degrees compared to 1.7 degrees for the current technology. This improvement translates to earlier illumination of road signs and pedestrians.



Speaking of pedestrians, BladeScan technology can recognize a pedestrian at night at up to 56 meters in front of the RX compared to 32 meters without this piece of equipment.



The triple-eye light arrangement gives the RX the signature lighting of all modern Lexus models, and rather than shining forward, BladeScan casts light diagonally across two blade-shaped mirrors. Without getting too technical, this arrangement doesn’t dazzle oncoming traffic or drivers of the vehicles ahead.



