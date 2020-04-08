Astronauts to Flee Crew Dragon on Slidewire Baskets and Mine Resistant Vehicles

Not only does the LC come as a convertible as well for the 2021 model year, but the Luxury Coupe also happens to be 22 pounds lighter thanks to under-the-skin improvements. Lexus has also made changes to the suspension system in areas such as the electronic absorber controls, bound stopper, and rear stabilizer bar. 17 photos CVT . Moving on, let’s talk about the aesthetic changes.



Two paint colors have been added to the exterior palette, namely Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl. These can be paired with 20-inch forged alloy wheels finished in Dark Graphite as well as the Flare Red leather interior that replaces Rioja Red. Speaking of which, the Bespoke White option has been discontinued.



On the technological front, the 10.3-inch multimedia display that provides access to the audio and climate controls is connected to an infotainment system that also knows how to Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay. Alexa integration is also featured, along with a three-year trial of Lexus Enform Safety Connect.



The final evolution that



A driving aid that provides the same result – although in a different fashion – is G-Vectoring Control from Mazda. This system enables a more precise turn-in by reducing the engine’s torque in less than 50 milliseconds. As for G-Vectoring Control Plus, the second system is designed to apply braking force to the outer wheels while exiting the corner, restoring the car to straight-line running.



Lexus hasn't mentioned a thing about the LC F for the 2021 model year, the high-performance grand tourer that will level up the Luxury Coupe from six- and eight-cylinder engines to a twin-turbo V8. Whenever the LC F may roll out, look forward to 600 horsepower or thereabouts from 4.0 liters.

