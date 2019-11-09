Lexus Heads Down Under With LC Inspiration Series, “Fewer Than 10 Units” Offered

autoevolution
 

Coupes aren’t big sells in Australia, a country where the local automotive industry has seen a decline in the past few years. Even Toyota’s Altona plant came to a grinding halt two years ago, but despite these difficult conditions, Lexus is much obliged to bring the LC Inspiration Series to the Land Down Under.
“Fewer than 10 units” are scheduled to arrive on Australian shores, priced at $205,512 for the LC 500 with the 5.0-liter V8 and $206,070 for the LC 500h with the gasoline-hybrid V6 powertrain. That’s serious money when compared to the average transaction price of new vehicles, let alone in comparison to more affordable options from the Lexus lineup such as the RC coupe and ES sedan.

The flagship model “is designed to appeal to the sense of touch with a unique interior.” What Lexus is referring to is contrasting leather upholstery and a few pieces of nice-looking trim, nothing less and nothing more. Oh, and another thing; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally standard in the LC, raising the asking price by $250. Existing LC models can be upgraded for $249 with a simple software update at the dealer, and the same applies to the UX, NX, RX, ES, LS, and RC.

12-way power seats, Alcantara on the door panels, perforations in the leather, and a 10.3-inch center display are also included, along with a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, satellite navigation, voice control, and DAB+ radio. Only three colors are available for the exterior, namely the Khaki Metallic in the photo gallery, Graphite Black, and Titanium. Custom scuff plates, 21-inch forged wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a color head-up display, dual-zone climate control, Lexus Safety System+, glass for the roof, and aluminum for the pedals round off the list of key features.

In regard to suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the LC 500h marries a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 to the Multi Stage Hybrid System for a grand total of 264 kW and ample torque. As opposed to the 10-speed Direct Shift transmission of the 351-kW LC 500, the hybrid combines a four-speed automatic with a torque converter and a CVT for a grand total of 10 forward ratios. On electric power alone, the LC 500h is much obliged to cruise at up to 140 km/h (87 mph) provided that you’re gentle with the throttle.
