900 HP Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Looks Like Something Bruce Wayne Would Drive Through Gotham

Why does Bruce Wayne drive such a flamboyant car whenever he wears a cape and cowl? Wouldn’t it make more sense for him to modify a car that already looks somewhat conservative in order to blend in? Batman’s whole deal is sneaking up on people, and when the Batmobile looks like a slammed tractor, well, bad guys will see it coming.
This, on the other hand, is perfect for catching up to bad guys but also driving your family around – if, say, your family consists of a couple of Robins and a Batgirl. Seriously though, this must be one of the meanest looking Cadillacs we’ve ever seen and if you hurry, you might just get a bid in before the clock runs out.
The car is getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, and it’s got so many things going for it, it’s difficult to know where to begin. As a buyer, you’ll want to know that it has 26,000 miles (41,900 km) on the clock, which isn’t great, but it’s not terrible either, especially for an 8-year-old car.
Does it come in black? It sure does. It boasts a Black Diamond Tricoat exterior with black trim and black roof rails, plus a carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber front splitter, adaptive HID headlights, glass moonroof, and blacked-out mesh grille inserts. Even the Vossen wheels are black, measuring 20-inches in diameter, and housing those red-finished Brembo calipers.
Inside, there are heated and ventilated Recaro seats with a mixture of leather and suede, as well as a suede-trimmed shifter and amenities such as dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, sat-nav, custom Audison sound system (with a subwoofer and 1000w amplifier) and an Android-based infotainment system.
Now, the engine. It’s a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, which normally produces 556 hp and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque. This 2013 CTS-V Wagon is anything but stock though and comes with the following engine mods: Airaid intake system, AR long-tube headers, GM Performance three-bolt cam gear, BTR Stage 3 cam, timing chain kit, valve springs and trunnion kit, D3 crank-mount boost pulley kit, MSD spark plug wires, Ported LSA throttle body, Deatschwerks fuel pumps, custom fuel injectors, and it’s also got an E85 flex-fuel tune.
According to a dyno chart posted by the seller, the car now has 781 hp (792 ps) and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque. That’s rear-wheel horsepower, mind you. This means it’s putting down roughly 900 hp at the crank, maybe even a bit more.
You'd need a Plaid just to get away from this thing.
