2022 Lincoln Navigator Has Unique Black Label Themes and ActiveGlide Coming Early 2022

It’s not all just about premium styling, though. The Blue Oval subsidiary’s 2022 Navigator has an enhanced design, more advanced technologies, and also introduces ActiveGlide. The name stands for Lincoln’s hands-free driver-assist technology that will make its debut on the flagship SUV.
With the introduction of the 2022MY upgrade for the Navigator, Lincoln has set its sights on “elevating first-class travel yet again.” “The confident, fresh look of Navigator and the introduction of advanced features such as Lincoln ActiveGlide – our hands-free driver-assist technology – are great examples of how we elevate our sanctuary experience and keep our vehicles fresh,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln.
Most importantly, Lincoln differentiates itself from the inaptly named Ford “BlueCruise” and comes up with a thoughtful “ActiveGlide” moniker for its suite of hands-free driver-assist technologies. Swallowing up to 33% of the brand’s “conquest clients,” the Navigator is a massive sales success. Lincoln is a brand that, just like its parent company Ford, is now abandoning traditional segments and has started to focus solely on the SUV market.
The 2022 Navigator will arrive at dealerships (with yet undisclosed MSRPs) early next year. It will sport a refreshed design, more connectivity features than ever (through SYNC 4, Lincoln Enhance over-the-air software updates, and built-in Amazon Alexa), as well as segment firsts, such as the new second-row massage seats.
As far as ActiveGlide is concerned, Lincoln titles it as an advancement over the previous Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition. Just like Ford’s own version, there are blue light cues to signal its preparedness and there are more than 130,000 miles (over 209,000 km) of dedicated highways across North America labeled as Hands-Free Blue Zones.
Lincoln has enhanced the front end of the Navigator with an upgraded grille and a reworked front end, while the new 3D taillamps bode well alongside the new look for the standard adaptive pixel projector headlamps. More so, the Black Label Navigators get a bespoke finish for the grille, as well as an additional couple of themes – titled Central Park and Invitation (“with industry-first dual laser-etching”) – thrown in for good measure.
