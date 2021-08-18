Mercedes Confirms Halting the Sale of Most V8s in U.S., Chip Crisis to Blame

A rumor appeared last week announced that V8-engined Mercedes-Benz models would not be available in the U.S. for the 2022 model year. The information was only partially correct, as most V8-engined models are, in fact, not available to order, but there are two exceptions to the situation.
Mercedes-Benz offers more than ten versions of its cars with a V8 engine under their hoods in the United States, which is the second-largest market for the brand. As with other manufacturers, China has surpassed the U.S. Market in sales volume, and that includes the AMG models offered by the German conglomerate.
So, what is going on? The automaker issued a statement to The Detroit Bureau, which states that supply chain challenges, along with several other factors, are to blame for the situation. The German company noted that it is exploring every opportunity to solve the challenges as soon as possible, and that it is working closely with its dealers to help resolve the issue.
In other words, the global chip shortage is affecting the German brand, just like any other automaker in the world. Because of the limited availability of some components, the company had to prioritize what models will be available with V8 engines, and what vehicles would have to be offered primarily with the rest of their engine options.
Which are the two exceptions? Well, both the S 580 and S 580 Maybach models, based on the latest S-Class, are considered essential for the brand, and they can still be ordered with a V8 engine in the U.S. market despite the low availability of semiconductors.
The decision makes sense, as the new S-Class is the kind of model that is appreciated with a V8 engine, and customers may stray to its rivals if they cannot order it with that type of power plant. Since the car was first shown last year, and this year marks its first year of sale on U.S. shores, it makes sense to prioritize it ahead of other models, such as the G-Class, GLS, GLE, GLC 63, E 63, and C 63. Yes, all those models (and others) will not be available to order as MY2022 cars in the U.S. market.
Other markets may be affected by the situation, so do not be surprised if you find out that your local dealer cannot place an order for a V8-engined Mercedes-Benz these days. The issue will go away eventually, but we must note that other automakers are also affected, so demand for semiconductors is high at the moment, while production capacity is limited. Industry analysts expect the chip shortage to affect manufacturers well into 2022.
