2021 Lincoln Nautilus Takes a “Quiet Flight” Into SYNC 4 and 13.2-Inch Territory

The Lincoln MKX mid-size premium SUV morphed out of the three-letter naming strategy to become the automotive alternative of Jules Verne’s fictional submarine companion of Captain Nemo a couple of years ago. For the 2021 model year, the Nautilus is aiming even higher, finally embracing the latest “Quiet Flight” design mantra where it needed the most – inside the cabin.
Lincoln is continuing its transition to a crossover SUV-exclusive lineup with a big update for the 2021 Nautilus, a model that almost completely eschews exterior (it’s that or the company forgot to mention the changes) enhancements in order to completely focus on the interior.
Sure, we have three new body colors to discuss (Asher Gray, Green Gem, or Lincoln Flight Blue), but that’s hardly any surprise – every automaker out there likes to play around with hues during model year changeovers.
We’ve grown accustomed to Lincoln’s new exterior design philosophy and even the Nautilus – itself a refreshed version of the MKX, not necessarily a new generation model – can tread the water (pun intended) for a couple of more years before it really needs an upgrade in that department.
On the other hand, the interior was seriously behind the Navigator, Aviator and Corsair. Ford’s premium subsidiary is taking care of the aspect with the Edge’s counterpart – and we didn’t mention the platform sibling by chance. We did it precisely because the 2021 Nautilus manages to up the ante on the Edge’s recent upgrade to the SYNC 4A infotainment system and 12-inch dashboard touchscreen.
As such, the premium midsize crossover from Lincoln arrives for the new model year with “signature design elements inspired by the horizon, (so) Nautilus offers clients a serene, sanctuary-like interior,” along with an upgrade to the SYNC 4 standard on a very impressive 13.2-inch central touchscreen display.
Even more importantly, the dashboard layout is completely new, adopting a horizontal layout – with the massive central screen positioned up high for a good perspective when the driver or passenger use it. Great decision, but customers need to be a little patient, because the Nautilus lands in dealerships early next year (no pricing details have been released yet).
Other novelties include the addition of the brand’s “signature piano key shifter,” while the standard interior color themes are also new – the Sandstone and Black Ebony hues are offered alongside Black Label themes (Chalet and Flight).
The color palette and its adaptation to the current Lincoln styling DNA is very important for the brand, it seems, because even the SYNC 4 has its own, Lincoln-exclusive theme, dubbed Constellation – because, you guessed, it took inspiration from the night’s sky.
